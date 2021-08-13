Metro Detroit weather: Muggy Thursday night, more wet weather by dawn

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday night, Motown.

Since Wednesday night, Detroit received 3.08 inches of rain, turning our precipitation deficit to a surplus for both the month and the year. This month now has 3.91 inches of rain so far -- a surplus of 2.57 inches. The year has 22.67 inches making for a surplus of 0.84 inches. 2.73 inches of that 3.08 inches was a new daily record rainfall for Thursday.

Thursday night, more rain is on the way. Unlike the past three nights, these showers and thunderstorms arrive closer to dawn than midnight. Afterward, it gradually becomes drier and less humid. This sets the stage for delightful weekend weather.

Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms will set up to our southwest and arrive between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday. Wet weather with heavy downpours and thunder and lightning overtake the region through breakfast time and the morning drive Friday.

By Friday afternoon, it will be warmer but drier for the most part. Highs will be near 85 degrees with more tolerable humidity and heat indices. There’s a slight chance of scattered showers near the big lakes and the Detroit and St. Clair rivers.

Saturday and Sunday will be bright, warm and delightful. It will be much more comfortable with daytime highs in the low 80s and nighttime/early morning lows in the low 60s. Perfect weekend for many to clean up or relax.

Monday will be mostly sunny, warm and wonderful. Highs in the low 80s.

The chance of showers returns Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon temps will be in the low and middle 80s each day.

