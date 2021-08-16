Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 16, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 16, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few showers Monday
- There are a few light showers out there Monday afternoon, mainly on the east side.
- This rain continues to push north, should be gone by sunset.
Rain, storm chances this week
- The next 7 days each feature the chance for showers and storms.
- Tuesday should be a mainly dry day, but a few isolated evening pop up showers/storms are possible.
- A better chance for scattered showers and storms comes Wednesday and Thursday.
- Chances continue into the weekend and early next week.
Humidity building in
- Dew points are starting to rise. By Wednesday it’ll feel pretty muggy around here, making it feel more like the upper 80s to near 90. It stays like that the rest of this week.