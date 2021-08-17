Metro Detroit weather: Mild Monday night, patchy fog by dawn

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday night, Motown.

Temperatures fall Monday night but not as low as the previous two. It will be mild, and some patchy fog will form. After the fog lifts Tuesday, it will be rather bright and warm. It will also be more humid and isolated wet weather is possible late in the day and in the evening. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms exists mid-week and afterward.

Monday night will become mostly to partly cloudy. It will be mild with overnight lows in the 60s. Patchy fog will form with a calm wind in spots.

Sunrise is at 6:43 a.m.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the low 80s. It will become more muggy, and that will lend itself to a few showers and thunderstorms forming. By 4 p.m. and afterward, scattered showers and storms will blossom over Motor City area communities and drift slowly from south to north. Stay on guard for heavy downpours and any lightning.

Wednesday and Thursday will be even warmer and more humid. Each day will be mostly cloudy with a better chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temps will be in the low 80s Tuesday and in the middle 80s Wednesday.

Keep your umbrellas and safe driving skills handy Friday and Saturday. More showers and storms are in the forecast with summer-like conditions. Temps climb to the middle 80s with heat indices near 90 degrees.

