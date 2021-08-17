Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 17, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 17, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Isolated shower possible Tuesday
- Can’t rule out an isolated shower or two popping up on Tuesday, but most stay dry.
Better rain chances rest of the week
- Wednesday and Thursday offers our best chance for pop up showers and storms this week.
- Friday a few showers look to pop up, maybe a storm.
- A weak cold front brings us another shot for rain late Saturday/early Sunday.
Humidity returning
- Dew points continuing to rise, and should max out Wednesday and Thursday.
- This is going to make it feel like the upper 80s to near 90 for the rest of the week.
Other weather headlines
Normal high back at 80 degrees.
- The normal high has been sliding downward for the last few weeks, but Tuesday (Aug. 24) it’s back at 80 degrees.
- It continues to slide downward through late January.