Metro Detroit weather: More muggy Tuesday night, better storm chances Wednesday

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday night, Motown.

We could already feel the increased humidity in the air Tuesday, and it continues to climb at night. Many of us will turn our air conditioners back on after a few refreshing nights of sleep since last weekend. Some fog is possible by dawn under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday will feel and look like summer again. We’ll have sunshine, warmth and more moisture in the atmosphere. The swelling humidity will give rise to a better chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. This pattern repeats for the rest of the work-week, at least.

Tuesday night will be mostly to partly cloudy with patchy fog forming by morning. It will be warm with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunrise is at 6:44 a.m.

Wednesday will be warmer and more muggy. This means a greater chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms that will be more widely scattered. Highs will be in the low 80s, and it will feel like the middle 80s.

Thursday will be a carbon copy of Wednesday. It will be warm and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will be near 85 degrees and it will feel hotter.

Keep your umbrellas handy Friday as well. Showers and storms are possible with persistent warmth and humidity. Daytime temps reach the middle 80s. Heat indices will be near 90 degrees.

A frontal system arrives this weekend. Before it arrives, it will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the middle 80s. As the sun sets and afterward, clouds increase with showers and storms arriving. Sunday will be wet in the morning and dry in the afternoon. It will be warm again, but the humidity drops as highs reach 85 degrees.

