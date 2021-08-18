Mostly Cloudy icon
81º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 18, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 18, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Isolated shower and storm Wednesday

  • High res. models continue to spit out a couple of showers, storms Wednesday afternoon, but not everyone gets rain.
  • Can’t rule out some heavy downpours and gusty winds, but the severe threat looks fairly small on Wednesday.

Another chance Thursday

  • Another isolated shower, storm is possible during the day Thursday, but most will probably stay dry.

Some rain, some sun this weekend

  • Saturday looks like it’ll be an alright day, but Sunday showers are expected. Especially for the first part of the day.

Humidity sticking around

  • Dew points stay noticeable for the next week, but are highest Sunday.
  • It’s going to feel like the lower 90s in the afternoon Sunday

Other weather headlines

Normal high back at 80 degrees.

  • The normal high has been sliding downward for the last few weeks, but Tuesday (Aug. 24) it’s back at 80 degrees.
  • It continues to slide downward through late January.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter