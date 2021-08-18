Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 18, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 18, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Isolated shower and storm Wednesday
- High res. models continue to spit out a couple of showers, storms Wednesday afternoon, but not everyone gets rain.
- Can’t rule out some heavy downpours and gusty winds, but the severe threat looks fairly small on Wednesday.
Another chance Thursday
- Another isolated shower, storm is possible during the day Thursday, but most will probably stay dry.
Some rain, some sun this weekend
- Saturday looks like it’ll be an alright day, but Sunday showers are expected. Especially for the first part of the day.
Humidity sticking around
- Dew points stay noticeable for the next week, but are highest Sunday.
- It’s going to feel like the lower 90s in the afternoon Sunday
Other weather headlines
Normal high back at 80 degrees.
- The normal high has been sliding downward for the last few weeks, but Tuesday (Aug. 24) it’s back at 80 degrees.
- It continues to slide downward through late January.