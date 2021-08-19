Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 19, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 19, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Isolated showers Thursday

  • As advertised, there are a few isolated showers out there. Even one approaching Comerica park as of 1:40 p.m.
  • These are few and far between, and any out there will fade closer to sunset.

A look at the weekend

  • Saturday looks good, warm and a touch muggy.
  • Sunday features the chance for a few showers, maybe a rumble of thunder as a weak front moves through.

Humidity sticks around

  • Dew points are hanging right there around that muggy category the next few days.
  • Next week it starts to feel more tropical like around here as the humidity goes up.
  • With the higher humidity, it’s going to feel close to 90 the next few days, middle 90s by the middle part of next week.

More rain next week

  • Better chances for rain and storms return by the middle of next week.

