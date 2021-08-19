Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 19, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 19, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Isolated showers Thursday
- As advertised, there are a few isolated showers out there. Even one approaching Comerica park as of 1:40 p.m.
- These are few and far between, and any out there will fade closer to sunset.
A look at the weekend
- Saturday looks good, warm and a touch muggy.
- Sunday features the chance for a few showers, maybe a rumble of thunder as a weak front moves through.
Humidity sticks around
- Dew points are hanging right there around that muggy category the next few days.
- Next week it starts to feel more tropical like around here as the humidity goes up.
- With the higher humidity, it’s going to feel close to 90 the next few days, middle 90s by the middle part of next week.
More rain next week
- Better chances for rain and storms return by the middle of next week.