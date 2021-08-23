Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 23, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 23, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain and storm chances this week
- Today is nice, but pretty much every day in the next 7 features the chance for showers and storms.
- The best chances look to be Wednesday and Friday, but each day in the next week we’ll see a few pop up.
Humidity getting worse
- Today is also pretty nice in terms of humidity, but it’s getting worse the rest of the week.
- With higher dewpoints, it’s going to feel like the middle to upper 90s for the rest of the week.
Other weather headlines
Tracking Henri
- What’s left of Henri is spinning over the northeast.
- It will finally exit the CONUS by Wednesday.
Normal high back to 80 degrees
- The normal high has been slowly sliding downward since July and tomorrow it’s going to be 80 degrees.
- It continues to go down through mid to late January.
Hurricane anniversaries
- This next week is the anniversary of two hurricanes that stand tall in the record books.
- Wednesday is the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, which was now for its flooding as it stalled over south Texas.
- Sunday is the anniversary Hurricane Katrina.
- These storms are tied as the costliest in history.