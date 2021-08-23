Clear icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 23, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 23, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain and storm chances this week

  • Today is nice, but pretty much every day in the next 7 features the chance for showers and storms.
  • The best chances look to be Wednesday and Friday, but each day in the next week we’ll see a few pop up.

Humidity getting worse

  • Today is also pretty nice in terms of humidity, but it’s getting worse the rest of the week.
  • With higher dewpoints, it’s going to feel like the middle to upper 90s for the rest of the week.

Other weather headlines

Tracking Henri

  • What’s left of Henri is spinning over the northeast.
  • It will finally exit the CONUS by Wednesday.

Normal high back to 80 degrees

  • The normal high has been slowly sliding downward since July and tomorrow it’s going to be 80 degrees.
  • It continues to go down through mid to late January.

Hurricane anniversaries

  • This next week is the anniversary of two hurricanes that stand tall in the record books.
  • Wednesday is the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, which was now for its flooding as it stalled over south Texas.
  • Sunday is the anniversary Hurricane Katrina.
  • These storms are tied as the costliest in history.

