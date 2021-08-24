Metro Detroit weather: Calm and warm Monday night, hotter and more humid with storms Tuesday

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday night, Motown.

It remains warm Monday night as humidity inches higher. Other than that, it will be rather tranquil. Skies remain mostly clear. By midnight, the heat index will still be near 80 degrees in spots with thermometer readings above room temperature. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and low 70s, and it will feel like it’s in the 70s all night. Make sure your air conditioner is working and check on anyone who needs help staying cool and healthy.

Tuesday will be hazy, hot and humid with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Skies will have billowing clouds in the afternoon as temperatures soar to near 90 degrees. The heat index will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Showers and storms will be more isolated or widely scattered in the mid to late afternoon. By dinner time and before midnight, a system to our west will have a greater chance of generating more widespread showers and thunderstorms that will slowly dissipate but still be potent as they travel across Southeast Michigan. Heavy downpours are possible along with frequent lightning and gusty winds.

The high heat and humidity remains on, Wednesday, with another chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees again with heat indices in the middle and upper 90s.

Thursday and Friday’s daytime temps will be in the middle and upper 80s. Each of those days has a chance of scattered storms, but they will not be wash-outs.

Sunday will be drier than Saturday this weekend. Highs in the middle and upper 80s each day. These are excellent days to head the pool or water park. Just be on guard for scattered storms the first half of the weekend.

