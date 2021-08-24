Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 24, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 24, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain and storm chances rest of Tuesday
- Complex forecast for the rest of Tuesday and into the night.
- The airmass overhead is hot and humid, so a few showers and storms may pop up Tuesday.
- A complex of storms on the other side of Lake Michigan is headed in this general direction, but high res. models vary on the evolution of this complex. This is setting the stage for a potential of storms later this evening after sunset, or for nothing. It’s very much a “watch the radar closely” kind of day, as various boundaries and surface features from this storm could interact with each other and enhance storm chances.
- It does look like the best chance for storms will be in northern lower Michigan Tuesday night, but we still may get clipped by some of this action.
Rain and storm chances rest of the week
- Through Monday of next week rain and storm chances exist to some extent each day.
- The best chances look to be Friday and Monday, with the smallest chances coming this weekend.
Humidity is sticking around
- The heat is on and it’s going to stay hot through the weekend.
- Dew points are also high, so the humidity is making it feel like the 90s for the rest of the week and weekend.
- Relief comes early next week as a cold front comes through Monday.