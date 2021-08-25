Metro Detroit weather: Heat Advisory until 8 p.m.

DETROIT – A Heat Advisory is in effect for Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan until 8 p.m. Wednesday

Welcome to Wednesday, Motown.

We continue to bake under a summer sun that is relentless Wednesday, and there is no relief through this weekend. The afternoon is hazy, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and heat indices well into the 90s.

On the plus side, the environment that provides support for showers and storms is far to our south. The risk of thunderstorm development has decreased dramatically. It’s not zero, though. There is still a slight risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon and before midnight. Temperatures remain in the 80s even until the 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Skies will be fair to partly cloudy overnight. At the ground, it will be hazy with some patchy fog by dawn. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and 70s.

Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid again. Highs near 90 degrees with heat indices in the middle and upper 90s. Hope you and your family can find a spot in the shade or, better yet, an air conditioned area to remain cool, comfortable and healthy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon, mainly by 3 p.m. and afterward.

Friday will not be as hot, but it will still be much warmer than average by, at least 5 degrees. Afternoon temperatures will be near 85 degrees with another chance of showers and storms with a frontal boundary.

That boundary moves north and invites hot, humid air back this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs rebounding to 90 degrees during the day. It will feel even hotter with scattered showers and storms possible each afternoon and evening.

Relief arrives with a cold front Sunday night and Monday. We’ll have stormy conditions followed by much less humid air by Monday afternoon and evening. It will not be as hot early next week, and it will be seasonably warm. Highs near 80 degrees or a bit more with sunshine returning.

