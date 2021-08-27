Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 27, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 27, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain and storms rest of Friday
- Scattered showers and storms hanging around Friday afternoon, but we should dry out this evening.
- Flooding is a concern the next couple of hours as there is some very heavy rain falling in areas that have already had a lot of rainfall on Friday.
Isolated PM storms Saturday
- Saturday is again hot and humid with a few showers and storms popping up in the afternoon.
- These will be spotty, so not everyone gets in on the action.
- Another Note: Air Quality Alert in effect for Saturday for high levels of ozone.
Showers and storms later Sunday and early Monday
- Later Sunday into early Monday comes our best chance for rain as a cold front is sweeping through the area.
- Looks to arrive near sunset Sunday, should be gone by around sunrise Monday.
End of the humidity
- The front that brings us the rain later Sunday into early Monday is also going to bring us much more comfortable air.
- With the high humidity this weekend, it’s going to feel close to triple digits -- but next week the humidity isn’t much of a factor anymore.