Tracking severe storm, flood advisories across Metro Detroit

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

METRO DETROIT – Storms are expected to roll through Metro Detroit Sunday evening and night.

We’re tracking severe weather advisories issued in the area.

Current weather alerts:

  • A flood warning has been issued for Livingston County until 2 p.m. Wednesday.
  • A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the counties of Genesee and Livingston until 6:30 p.m.
  • A thunderstorm watch has been issued for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac and St. Clair until 8 p.m.
  • Track severe weather alerts here ⚠️

Read detailed forecast: Metro Detroit weather: Tracking severe storms threats Sunday evening, night

View live radar:

