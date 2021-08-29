Tracking severe storm, flood advisories across Metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT – Storms are expected to roll through Metro Detroit Sunday evening and night.
We’re tracking severe weather advisories issued in the area.
Current weather alerts:
- A flood warning has been issued for Livingston County until 2 p.m. Wednesday.
- A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the counties of Genesee and Livingston until 6:30 p.m.
- A thunderstorm watch has been issued for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac and St. Clair until 8 p.m.
