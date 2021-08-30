Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 30, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 30, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Quiet pattern in place
- The front is through, and with it we’re seeing a pretty quiet stretch of weather this week.
Low humidity this week
- Dew points have gone down significantly, so it feels a lot better. It stays this way most of the week -- until a slight rise in humidity this weekend.
Ida misses us
- What’s left of Ida is going to miss us to our south and east. It’ll by in New York City by Thursday.
Slight chance for rain this weekend
- A weak system along with a slight bump in moisture brings us a slight chance for rain Saturday and Sunday, but not sold on that at this point.
Other weather headlines
Sunrise at 7 a.m.
- On Sept. 2 the sunrise will be at 7 a.m.
Sunset before 8 p.m.
- On Sept. 5 the sun will set at 7:59 p.m.
Less than 13 hours of daylight
- On Sept. 4 we will have 13 hours of daylight. This number continues to go down through Dec. 21.