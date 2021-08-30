Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 30, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 30, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Quiet pattern in place

  • The front is through, and with it we’re seeing a pretty quiet stretch of weather this week.

Low humidity this week

  • Dew points have gone down significantly, so it feels a lot better. It stays this way most of the week -- until a slight rise in humidity this weekend.

Ida misses us

  • What’s left of Ida is going to miss us to our south and east. It’ll by in New York City by Thursday.

Slight chance for rain this weekend

  • A weak system along with a slight bump in moisture brings us a slight chance for rain Saturday and Sunday, but not sold on that at this point.

Other weather headlines

Sunrise at 7 a.m.

  • On Sept. 2 the sunrise will be at 7 a.m.

Sunset before 8 p.m.

  • On Sept. 5 the sun will set at 7:59 p.m.

Less than 13 hours of daylight

  • On Sept. 4 we will have 13 hours of daylight. This number continues to go down through Dec. 21.

