Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine and warmth Wednesday

DETROIT – Welcome to Wednesday, Motown.

This is the kind of weather you bottle up and keep.

Wednesday afternoon is warm with beautiful blue skies. Temperatures are in the 70s to near 80 degrees. There is a pretty stiff breeze from the north and northeast running 10 to 15 mph. It is causing significant chop on the lakes big and small. Beach Hazards are posted for the Lake Huron shoreline, and Small Craft Advisories are posted for boaters. Mariners and swimmers must be extremely cautious while near or in the water.

We have perfect weather for Miggy, Baddoo and the rest of the Detroit Tigers as they play Oakland starting at 7:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.

Wednesday evening will be clear and mild. Temps in the low and middle 70s.

Sunset is at 8:07 p.m. ET.

Jupiter and Saturn will be visible in our southeastern sky after 9 p.m. ET.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s with some chilly 40s. This may be a good time to test the furnace to make sure it’s in good working order.

Sunrise is at 7 a.m. ET. Still getting later and later.

Thursday will be sunny, again and warm. Highs back in the middle and upper 70s.

Friday and Labor Day weekend will be warmer and a tad more humid for Arts, Beats and Eats.

Friday will be partly sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.

Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday will be warm and a bit more muggy. There’s only a slight chance of a spotty shower. Highs near 80 degrees or in the low 80s each day. Wonderful weather to enjoy food, music, folks and fun!

