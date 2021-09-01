Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 1, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 1, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Staying nice through Friday

  • Still looking pretty good through Friday, but we’ll see a few more clouds as we head into the weekend.

Chance for rain this weekend

  • The chance for rain returns this weekend, with the best chance being Saturday. That being said it’s not a great chance. Still expecting a good amount of dry time over the entire weekend.

More rain chances early next week

  • A series of disturbances swings through Monday through Wednesday bringing us the chance for rain each day.
  • The best chance for rain comes Tuesday.

Other weather headlines

Sunrise at 7 a.m.

  • On Sept. 2 the sunrise will be at 7 a.m.

Sunset before 8 p.m.

  • On Sept. 5 the sun will set at 7:59 p.m.

Less than 13 hours of daylight

  • On Sept. 4 we will have 13 hours of daylight. This number continues to go down through Dec. 21.

