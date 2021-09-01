Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 1, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 1, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Staying nice through Friday
- Still looking pretty good through Friday, but we’ll see a few more clouds as we head into the weekend.
Chance for rain this weekend
- The chance for rain returns this weekend, with the best chance being Saturday. That being said it’s not a great chance. Still expecting a good amount of dry time over the entire weekend.
More rain chances early next week
- A series of disturbances swings through Monday through Wednesday bringing us the chance for rain each day.
- The best chance for rain comes Tuesday.
Other weather headlines
Sunrise at 7 a.m.
- On Sept. 2 the sunrise will be at 7 a.m.
Sunset before 8 p.m.
- On Sept. 5 the sun will set at 7:59 p.m.
Less than 13 hours of daylight
- On Sept. 4 we will have 13 hours of daylight. This number continues to go down through Dec. 21.