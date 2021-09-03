Metro Detroit weather: Dry and cooling off Thursday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday night, Motown.

Thursday night’s temperatures plunge, again, not near record territory but low enough to grab an extra blanket. It remains dry and crisp with a northerly breeze. More sunshine returns Friday with clouds moving in from the west. It will be warm again Friday and during the holiday weekend with a relatively small chance of rain.

Thursday night will be clear and cool to chilly. Children will be inspired to become astronauts or scientists or engineers as they gaze at Jupiter and Saturn in the southeastern sky by 9 p.m. or afterward.

Sunrise is at 7:01 a.m.

Friday will go from sunny to partly sunny as mid- and high-level clouds arrive from the west. It becomes warm, again, and remains comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.

Great day for college football, Saturday. Wayne State University and Eastern Michigan University have home games under partly sunny skies like the rest of Southeast Michigan. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s.

There is a chance of scattered rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.

Labor Day Monday is looking good for parades, commemorations and taking one last dip in the pool. It will be partly sunny and warm with daytime temperatures near 80 degrees.

There is a better chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s.

