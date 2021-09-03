Metro Detroit weather: Warm filtered sunshine Friday

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Clouds are increasing, but they are thin enough to allow a decent amount of the sun’s rays to shine down to earth. It’s warm with temperatures in the low and middle 70s. Rain showers well to our west, moving through Wisconsin and over Lake Michigan, are dissipating as they encounter the much drier air over the southern Lower Peninsula. The afternoon remains dry into the evening.

Friday evening will be mostly cloudy and mild to cool. Temps fall from the 70s to the upper 60s by sunset and afterward. Great weather for Eastern Michigan University’s first game of the season in Ypsilanti. Kickoff against St. Francis is at 7 p.m.

Sunset is at 8:03 p.m.

Friday night will be cool and dry. With the quilt of clouds overhead, overnight lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:02 a.m.

Saturday will have wonderful weather during the day for Arts, Beats and Eats and all other outdoor activities. Highs will be in the upper 70s under partly sunny skies.

Saturday night and Sunday morning has a chance of scattered light to moderate rain showers. So far, nothing major appears to be on the horizon so many evening and nighttime concerts and events can remain in tact.

Sunday will have emerging sunshine. This will mean warmer conditions with highs near 80 degrees.

Welcome to Labor Day, Monday. It will be cool and dry in the morning for parades and commemorations. Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s. The afternoon will be great for that final trip to the pool to mark the unofficial end of summer. Afternoon temps near 80 degrees.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday have a better chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle and upper 70s each day.

