Metro Detroit weather: Cool, dry under a quilt of clouds Friday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night, Motown.

If you are hoping for no rain weather for Friday tonight and Saturday, thank goodness the humidity is so low. Clouds are producing rain to our west, but the showers dissipate when they closer to Southeast Michigan.

Friday night will be cool and dry. With the quilt of clouds overhead, overnight lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:02 a.m.

Saturday will have wonderful weather during the day for Arts, Beats and Eats and all other outdoor activities. Highs will be in the upper 70s under partly sunny skies.

Saturday night and Sunday morning has a chance of scattered light to moderate rain showers. So far, nothing major appears to be on the horizon so many evening and nighttime concerts and events can remain in tact.

Sunday will have emerging sunshine. This will mean warmer conditions with highs near 80 degrees.

Welcome to Labor Day, Monday. It will be cool and dry in the morning for parades and commemorations. Temps start in the 50s and 60s. The afternoon will be great for that final trip to the pool to mark the unofficial end of summer. Afternoon temps near 80 degrees.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday have a better chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle and upper 70s each day.

