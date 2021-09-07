Live weather radar: Tracking potentially severe storms in Metro Detroit

Still on track for strong to severe storms later Tuesday afternoon and this evening.

Storm Prediction Center still has us in a slight risk (2 of 5) for severe weather.

Timing: 6 p.m. in the west zone, should be gone by midnight as they move west to east.

