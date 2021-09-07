Partly Cloudy icon
84º

Weather

Live weather radar: Tracking potentially severe storms in Metro Detroit

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

METRO DETROIT – Storms are expected to roll through Metro Detroit starting Tuesday evening.

We’re tracking the potential for severe storms.

Current weather alerts:

Local 4Casters: Strong to severe storms later Tuesday

  • Still on track for strong to severe storms later Tuesday afternoon and this evening.
  • Storm Prediction Center still has us in a slight risk (2 of 5) for severe weather.
  • Timing: 6 p.m. in the west zone, should be gone by midnight as they move west to east.
  • Impacts: Biggest concern is damaging straight line winds. Some flooding is also possible as some areas will pick up over an inch of rain. Hail and tornadoes also can’t be ruled out.

