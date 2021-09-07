Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 7, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 7, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Strong to severe storms later Tuesday
- Still on track for strong to severe storms later Tuesday afternoon and this evening.
- Storm Prediction Center still has us in a slight risk (2 of 5) for severe weather.
- Timing: 6 p.m. in the west zone, should be gone by midnight as they move west to east.
- Impacts: Biggest concern is damaging straight line winds. Some flooding is also possible as some areas will pick up over an inch of rain. Hail and tornadoes also can’t be ruled out.
Isolated rain chances Wednesday and Thursday
- Behind this front, a few weak disturbances will try to spark off a few showers both Wednesday and Thursday, but these will be few and far between.
- Most areas will likely stay dry.
More rain chances next week
- Another system moves in Saturday, but as mentioned Monday it’s not looking too impressive.
- On the back side of this system is a boundary that will pull up stationary over the area later Sunday through Tuesday and will serve as a focus for rain chances next week.
Other headlines
Hurricane Huron anniversary
- This storms anniversary is Sept. 11-15, 1996, the peak of which was on Sept. 14.
- No it was not an actual hurricane -- but it looked like it from satellite views and in some aspects behaved like one when looking at certain meteorological dynamics. (More on this later this week).
Hurricane Ike Anniversary
- Hurricane Ike’s landfall anniversary is Sept. 13.
- Ike was the 7th costliest hurricane in U.S. history and killed over 200 people. But what relates us to this storm the most is that the remnants of this storm moved over SE MI, which is pretty rare.