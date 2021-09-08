Metro Detroit weather: Breezy and cooler after Tuesday night storms and high winds

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday night, Motown.

What a day and what a night! We’ve had severe thunderstorms and a radar-indicated tornado within the span of just six hours. So far, the tornado warning and all severe thunderstorm warnings have been allowed to expire or have been canceled well before midnight. Remember, power outages and wind damage may occur even after it stops raining.

After the severe storm and high wind threats are gone, it will be breezy but it will also be drier and calmer. The rest of Tuesday night will become partly cloudy. A westerly winds drop temperatures to the 50s and low 60s overnight.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s. There’s a chance of an isolated afternoon shower with some instability still present. Most communities will be dry all day. It will be breezy with wind speeds between 9 and 18 mph.

Thursday will be partly sunny and not as warm. An isolated shower is possible, again, in the afternoon with temperatures near 75 degrees.

Friday will look and feel great with mostly sunny skies. It will be warm and comfortable with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

Saturday and Sunday become warm and breezy. Highs will be in the low 80s. For now, rain is possible, but this could change.

