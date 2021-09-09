Mostly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 9, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 9, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain chances rest of Thursday and Friday

  • As advertised, there are a few spotty showers out there, mainly in the north zone.
  • These hang around for the next few hours but should fade around sunset.
  • Some models hint at a few more of these on Friday, but the chances are not good. Most if not all stay dry.

Weekend sneak peek

  • Still keeping an eye on the setup for Sunday -- that’s the day this weekend that could feature a few showers.
  • It also warms up back into the 80s this weekend.

Rain chances return next week

  • Long range models continue their troubles with what transpires next week.
  • The consensus is that a boundary will set up near us -- and that will serve as a focus for rain chances. However, the timing is still a bit in the air.
  • At this point the chance for rain looks best Monday -- then again later Wednesday into Thursday.

Other headlines

Tracking the tropics

  • Hurricane Larry is still out in the Atlantic, but no impact to the mainland U.S.
  • What’s left of Mindy is now over the waters east of Georgia, and headed further east into open waters.

