Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 9, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 9, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain chances rest of Thursday and Friday
- As advertised, there are a few spotty showers out there, mainly in the north zone.
- These hang around for the next few hours but should fade around sunset.
- Some models hint at a few more of these on Friday, but the chances are not good. Most if not all stay dry.
Weekend sneak peek
- Still keeping an eye on the setup for Sunday -- that’s the day this weekend that could feature a few showers.
- It also warms up back into the 80s this weekend.
Rain chances return next week
- Long range models continue their troubles with what transpires next week.
- The consensus is that a boundary will set up near us -- and that will serve as a focus for rain chances. However, the timing is still a bit in the air.
- At this point the chance for rain looks best Monday -- then again later Wednesday into Thursday.
Other headlines
Tracking the tropics
- Hurricane Larry is still out in the Atlantic, but no impact to the mainland U.S.
- What’s left of Mindy is now over the waters east of Georgia, and headed further east into open waters.