Mostly Cloudy icon
75º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 10, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 10, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Warming Back Up

  • After spending the last couple days and today in the 70s, we’re warming back to the 80s for the next week (some days may be right near 80).

Weekend sneak peek

  • Saturday looks alright with a slight chance for rain late.
  • Sunday there could be a few raindrops. Not much -- but rain chances are up a bit from yesterday.

Rain chances return next week

  • Next week rain chances get better.
  • Monday we’ll see a few showers.
  • Late Tuesday into Wednesday is another solid chance for showers and storms.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter