Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 13, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 13, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Storms rest of Monday

  • Cluster of severe storms moving through SE Michigan this afternoon.
  • These storms have had a history of damaging winds, small hail and torrential rain. This threat continues until these storms exit the area in the next 1-1.5 hours.

Strong storms likely later Tuesday

  • Another vigorous setup returns later Tuesday.
  • Showers and storms are expected in the evening hours (current timing roughly 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.), and again could be strong to severe.
  • The biggest threats will again be damaging winds, but hail and tornadoes are also possible.

Quiet second half of the week

  • The remainder of the week looks fairly quiet and warm with highs back in the 80s.
  • Models are hinting at a chance for rain Saturday, but that’s still pretty up in the air at this point.

Other weather headlines

Tropical Storm Nicholas

  • This storms biggest impacts will be the Texas coastline Monday and Tuesday.
  • Biggest concern will be over a foot of rainfall in spots.

