Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 13, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 13, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Read: Live weather radar and alerts: Tracking severe thunderstorms in Metro Detroit
Local forecast
Storms rest of Monday
- Cluster of severe storms moving through SE Michigan this afternoon.
- These storms have had a history of damaging winds, small hail and torrential rain. This threat continues until these storms exit the area in the next 1-1.5 hours.
Strong storms likely later Tuesday
- Another vigorous setup returns later Tuesday.
- Showers and storms are expected in the evening hours (current timing roughly 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.), and again could be strong to severe.
- The biggest threats will again be damaging winds, but hail and tornadoes are also possible.
Quiet second half of the week
- The remainder of the week looks fairly quiet and warm with highs back in the 80s.
- Models are hinting at a chance for rain Saturday, but that’s still pretty up in the air at this point.
Other weather headlines
Tropical Storm Nicholas
- This storms biggest impacts will be the Texas coastline Monday and Tuesday.
- Biggest concern will be over a foot of rainfall in spots.