Live weather radar and alerts: Strong storms possible today in Metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT – We’re tracking the potential for severe storms Tuesday in Metro Detroit.
The region is under a marginal risk for severe weather.
The Storm Prediction Center has all of Metro Detroit in a “slight risk” category for severe storms during the late afternoon into the evening hours. So, it’s eyes to the skies after 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., with the possibility of storms producing damaging winds and large hail, in addition to isolated gushing downpours.
Some signs of wind shear means that an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, as a strong line of storms moves through from the northwest to the southeast.
