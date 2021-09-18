Metro Detroit weather: Mild Friday night, warm weekend ahead

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night, Motown.

Friday night will be relatively mild under a quilt of clouds. Those clouds produce a few raindrops at the beginning of our weekend, but this is the only time period with a chance of rain. Most of the next two days will be dry. The last full weekend of summer 2021 will be warm. That warm weather continues until the start of fall.

Friday night will be mild and cloudier. Overnight lows will be uniform across the entire region; in the low and mid 60s.

Sunrise is at 7:17 a.m.

Saturday will be cloudy in the morning with spotty showers. Most areas will be dry. Temperatures start in the 60s. The afternoon will be warmer and brighter. By the end of the 12 noon Michigan football game against Northern Illinois University, the mercury climbs to the middle and upper 70s under sunnier skies.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

There is a better chance of rain by Monday afternoon, Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Monday will be partly sunny and warm with afternoon and evening showers. It will still be warmer than average with highs in the low 80s.

Rain and some thunderstorms are likely Tuesday with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast.

Autumn begins with the fall equinox at 3:20 p.m. ET, Wednesday. It will be wet in the morning with rain showers and drier in the afternoon. It will be cooler and fittingly more fall-like with highs near 70 degrees.

