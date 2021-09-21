Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 21, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 21, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening

  • Showers are moving through and a few storms are expected as we head through the rest of the afternoon and evening.
  • Peak of the storm activity should be between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
  • Severe threat isn’t very high, but some gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours are very possible.

Heavy rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday

  • Following the storms later Tuesday, the flooding threat becomes the focus of our forecast.
  • This flood threat continues through Wednesday and into daybreak Thursday.
  • By the time all is said and done a solid 3 inches is likely area-wide. Some spots may be as low as 2 inches, but some could be close to 4 inches of rain.

More rain Thursday

  • A few more showers linger through Thursday, but the heavy rain should be gone by that time.

Rain chances this weekend

  • Models continue to show decent rain chances Saturday, mainly for the first part of the day.
  • Timing will have to be fine tuned in the coming days.

