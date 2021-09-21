Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 21, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 21, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening
- Showers are moving through and a few storms are expected as we head through the rest of the afternoon and evening.
- Peak of the storm activity should be between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- Severe threat isn’t very high, but some gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours are very possible.
Heavy rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday
- Following the storms later Tuesday, the flooding threat becomes the focus of our forecast.
- This flood threat continues through Wednesday and into daybreak Thursday.
- By the time all is said and done a solid 3 inches is likely area-wide. Some spots may be as low as 2 inches, but some could be close to 4 inches of rain.
More rain Thursday
- A few more showers linger through Thursday, but the heavy rain should be gone by that time.
Rain chances this weekend
- Models continue to show decent rain chances Saturday, mainly for the first part of the day.
- Timing will have to be fine tuned in the coming days.