Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 27, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 27, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Quiet week ahead

  • Things are looking pretty quiet for this week.
  • Some models hint at a stray sprinkle in the north zone later this afternoon, but the chances are pretty slim.
  • Temperatures stay steady in the lower 70s as well this week.

Rain chances return next week

  • A break in the pattern occurs this weekend, and by later Sunday into Monday rain chances return.

Other headlines

Normal high back at 70 degrees

  • Monday the normal high is back at 70 degrees. It drops to 69 degrees on Wednesday.

