Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 27, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 27, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Quiet week ahead
- Things are looking pretty quiet for this week.
- Some models hint at a stray sprinkle in the north zone later this afternoon, but the chances are pretty slim.
- Temperatures stay steady in the lower 70s as well this week.
Rain chances return next week
- A break in the pattern occurs this weekend, and by later Sunday into Monday rain chances return.
Other headlines
Normal high back at 70 degrees
- Monday the normal high is back at 70 degrees. It drops to 69 degrees on Wednesday.