Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 28, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 28, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Quiet stretch continues
- Still looking pleasant and quiet weather-wise this week.
- Lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s through Friday and Saturday.
Rain chances return next week
- Long range models coming into better agreement that next week soggy weather returns.
- Looks like some rain may be around as early as Sunday, and chances continue into both Monday and Tuesday as well.
Other weather headlines
Tropics update
- We’re continuing to watch Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic, along with two other areas further east that will likely become named storms in the coming days.
- Looks like the mainland U.S. will be spared from these storms, but we’re watching them.