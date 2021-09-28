Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 28, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 28, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Quiet stretch continues

  • Still looking pleasant and quiet weather-wise this week.
  • Lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s through Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances return next week

  • Long range models coming into better agreement that next week soggy weather returns.
  • Looks like some rain may be around as early as Sunday, and chances continue into both Monday and Tuesday as well.

Other weather headlines

Tropics update

  • We’re continuing to watch Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic, along with two other areas further east that will likely become named storms in the coming days.
  • Looks like the mainland U.S. will be spared from these storms, but we’re watching them.

