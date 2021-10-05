Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 5, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 5, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Fog overnight into early Wednesday
- The setup continues to look like we’ll see some fog overnight and early Wednesday.
- Densest fog will probably be in the west zone, where the most rain has fallen over the past 2 days.
Rain returns Thursday into Friday
- Most of Wednesday should be dry after morning fog, but closer to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., a few showers try to move in from the south.
- This rain lingers through Thursday and Friday -- maybe even Saturday morning as well.
Weekend rain chances
- A bit of a question mark surrounds this weekend and early next week as long-range models differ some.
- There’s the chance for a few showers early Saturday, but the majority of the day looks OK now.
- Sunday we can’t rule out a few showers as another system approaches from the west, but there’s some discrepancies here between long range models.
Other headlines
Sunset at 7 p.m.
- The sun will set at 7 p.m. on Saturday
Earliest measurable snow
- Tuesday of next week (Oct. 12) is the anniversary of the earliest measurable snow that we’ve had in Detroit’s history.
- On Oct. 12, 2006 a measured 0.2″ fell.