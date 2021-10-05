Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 5, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 5, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Fog overnight into early Wednesday

  • The setup continues to look like we’ll see some fog overnight and early Wednesday.
  • Densest fog will probably be in the west zone, where the most rain has fallen over the past 2 days.

Rain returns Thursday into Friday

  • Most of Wednesday should be dry after morning fog, but closer to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., a few showers try to move in from the south.
  • This rain lingers through Thursday and Friday -- maybe even Saturday morning as well.

Weekend rain chances

  • A bit of a question mark surrounds this weekend and early next week as long-range models differ some.
  • There’s the chance for a few showers early Saturday, but the majority of the day looks OK now.
  • Sunday we can’t rule out a few showers as another system approaches from the west, but there’s some discrepancies here between long range models.

Other headlines

Sunset at 7 p.m.

  • The sun will set at 7 p.m. on Saturday

Earliest measurable snow

  • Tuesday of next week (Oct. 12) is the anniversary of the earliest measurable snow that we’ve had in Detroit’s history.
  • On Oct. 12, 2006 a measured 0.2″ fell.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

