Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 6, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 6, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain returns Thursday and Friday
- System to our south starts to creep northward tonight.
- Could be a sprinkle or light shower overnight, but it’s really later Thursday and Friday that we have the better chance for showers.
- Friday looks to be the wettest day.
Weekend update
- Models still don’t have a great handle on the weekend, but they’re showing some signs of consistency.
- It looks like the early morning hours of Saturday could feature some rain.
- Sunday a warm front lifts through the area and could bring a few showers with it.
- Both days will see some dry time.
Rain chances next week
- Another solid chance for rain looks to arrive Tuesday of next week.
Staying warm
- Yes it’s cloudy and kinda wet -- but it could be worse.
- The normal high this time of the year is in the middle 60s -- but we’re going to be hovering around 10 degrees above that for the next week plus