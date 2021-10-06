Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 6, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 6, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain returns Thursday and Friday

  • System to our south starts to creep northward tonight.
  • Could be a sprinkle or light shower overnight, but it’s really later Thursday and Friday that we have the better chance for showers.
  • Friday looks to be the wettest day.

Weekend update

  • Models still don’t have a great handle on the weekend, but they’re showing some signs of consistency.
  • It looks like the early morning hours of Saturday could feature some rain.
  • Sunday a warm front lifts through the area and could bring a few showers with it.
  • Both days will see some dry time.

Rain chances next week

  • Another solid chance for rain looks to arrive Tuesday of next week.

Staying warm

  • Yes it’s cloudy and kinda wet -- but it could be worse.
  • The normal high this time of the year is in the middle 60s -- but we’re going to be hovering around 10 degrees above that for the next week plus

