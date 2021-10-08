Metro Detroit weather: Damp Thursday night, cooler with fog re-forming

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday night, Motown.

The larger shield of light rain moves north, but scattered rain showers are following up Thursday night as temperatures dip. It will be cool by dawn with murky conditions with lower visibility.

Thursday night will be cloudy and cooler. Temperatures fall to the low 60s, though, so furnaces will not have to work very hard. It remains damp, with patchy dense fog reforming by dawn.

Sunrise is at 7:38 a.m.

Friday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered showers. Similar to Thursday, a few rumble of thunder can not be ruled out. Remember, to stay indoors whenever there is any lightning present. It remains warmer than average with highs near 75 degrees.

As the upper low lifts north and weakens, clouds part. Some sunshine returns Saturday. It will be warmer with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday will be warm with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. There’s a slight chance of showers, but highs will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Monday will be partly sunny with evening showers. Before any rain falls, the mercury rises to 80 degrees. This will be the warmest day of next week.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and highs in the low and middle 70s.

Wednesday becomes mostly sunny. It will be warm with highs in the middle 70s.

