Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 14, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 14, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Shower/storm chances Today
- Few showers and storms west of Lansing this afternoon are moving northeast. All of these are along a front which slides into our area this evening.
- General window for us this evening looks to be 5 p.m. to midnight, with probably a few breaks here and there.
- The severe threat isn’t high, but some gusty winds and localized flooding will be something to watch out for.
Shower/storm chances Friday into early Saturday
- A better chance for thunderstorms comes Friday, following a good shot for showers in the morning.
- Storm threat looks best late afternoon and evening.
- Strong winds and flooding will be the biggest concerns, but some hail will also be possible. While the tornado threat is next to none, it can’t be completely ruled out.
Cool-Down Coming
- Saturday is going to be the first below normal day this month as we top out in the middle to upper 50s.
- Temperatures next week stay in the 60s, but should still be above normal (slightly on some days).
Other weather headlines
Daylight less than 11 hours
- The Sun is setting earlier and earlier, and rising later and later. On Sunday we’ll have less than 11 hours of daylight.
- We continue to see less and less daylight through Dec. 21.
Normal high back at 60 degrees
- Next Wednesday the normal high is 60 degrees.
- This number continues to drop through Jan. 22.