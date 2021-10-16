Metro Detroit weather: Soggy Friday night, early Saturday morning

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night, Motown.

Another round of steady rain will arrive when many of us sleep. We’ll wake up with soggy conditions. It will be chilly by morning and cool tomorrow afternoon with spotty rain here and there. Sunday will be brighter and milder for the marathon downtown and Halloween preparations.

More widespread and slightly heavier rain arrives closer to midnight and shortly afterward Friday night. It becomes chillier overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunrise is at 7:48 a.m.

Saturday will be damp in the morning with lingering rain showers. Then it becomes drier by breakfast time and after work. Some sunshine will reappear but it will be cool to chilly all day. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the middle and upper 50s.

Sunday will be brighter and milder. Families can have fun preparing for Halloween, costume shopping, we’re going to the pumpkin patch in Apple orchards. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Everyone can enjoy your Michigan fall colors early next week. Skies will be partly the most sunny Monday but daytime temperatures in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will be warmer and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers coming back. Warm with highs near 70 degrees.

