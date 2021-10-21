Metro Detroit weather: Chillier air settles in after Thursday showers

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday, Motown.

After some decent morning boomers, a.k.a. thunderstorms, Thursday afternoon will still have scattered wet weather. Cloud cover will keep things cool, and chillier errors are on the way at night. We will still need our jackets Friday and this weekend, but we have some sunshine coming back.

The fiercest, most widespread batches of showers and thunderstorms arrived in the morning. The reinforce in a cold front, however, and will keep scattered showers in play Thursday afternoon.

There’s a chance of widely scattered heavy downpours and gusty winds, along with a few rounds of lightning. Despite the clouds, temperatures reach the mid-60s.

Sunset is at 6:42 p.m.

Thursday evening will have more scattered light to moderate rain showers cruise over the area. Temperatures fall to the low 60s and 50s.

Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and chillier. Behind the cold front, a northern air mass will sink the mercury into the 30s and low 40s overnight.

Sunrise is at 7:55 a.m.

Weekend forecast

The sun’s rays will dart in and out of cloud gaps all day Friday. Jackets and even knit hats will be needed to stay warm. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Individuals and families can count on dry weather this weekend, but they will need to keep each other warm for trips to the pumpkin patch, costume shopping or spending a nice time at the cider mill.

Saturday will be partly sunny and cool. Great football and crisp weather for little league games. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid-50s.

Sunday is almost a carbon copy of Saturday. We will have some sunshine, with daytime temperatures in the mid- and upper 50s. There is a chance of rain showers arriving late in the day, and especially Sunday night.

Next week

Monday will be mostly cloudy and wet. Temperatures will be near 55 degrees, but there’s a good chance of rain during the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunnier, with slightly higher temperatures. Each day the mercury will rise close to 60 degrees.

