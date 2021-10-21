Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 21, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 21, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local weather forecast
Few showers rest of today
- The storms from this morning are long gone, but there are a few scattered showers across the state. We’ll see some of these swing through for the rest of today, but we dry out overnight.
Weekend rain chances
- Saturday continues to show the chance for a few light showers or sprinkles, with little impact.
- Later Sunday the next system develops to our south and tries to move in. Best chances for rain Sunday will be in the south zone closer to sunset.
Two systems next week
- The system that develops to our south later Sunday moves in on Monday brining rain.
- Another system looks to develop and move in later in the week. Some models are hinting at later Wednesday, but Thursday is the favorite to see rain.
Other weather headlines
Winter outlook
- The Climate Prediction Center released their three-month outlook (December – February) which is also Meteorological Winter.
- It indicates that we’ll see slightly above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation (precipitation means all kinds -- rain, snow, sleet freezing rain).
Sunrise at 8 a.m.
- Next Wednesday the sun will rise at 8 a.m. It continues to rise later and later in the morning through early January (8:02am).