Metro Detroit weather: Much chillier after Thursday night and Friday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan.

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday night, Motown.

Cloudy skies are overhead and scattered showers continue to glide through Southeast Michigan tonight, mainly before midnight. Afterward, it becomes drier and much chillier. It remains chilly tomorrow and this weekend.

Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and chillier. Behind the cold front, a northern air mass will sink the mercury into the 30s and low 40s overnight.

Sunrise is at 7:55 a.m.

The sun’s rays will dart in and out of cloud gaps all day Friday. Jackets and even knit hats will be needed to stay warm. Highs will be in the low 50s to be at 55 degrees.

Individuals and families can count on dry weather this weekend, but they will need to keep each other warm for trips to the pumpkin patch, costume shopping we’re spending a nice time at the cider mill.

Saturday will be partly sunny and cool. Great football and crisp weather for a little league games. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 50s.

Sunday is almost a carbon copy of Saturday. We will have some sunshine with daytime temperatures in the middle and upper 50s. There is a chance of rain showers arriving late in the day and especially Sunday night.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and wet. Temperatures will be near 55 degrees, but there’s a good chance of rain during the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunnier with slightly higher temperatures. Each day the mercury will rise close to 60 degrees.

