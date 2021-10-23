Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Friday night with some rain possible

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night, Motown.

It will be chilly and a little wet, mainly late and toward dawn. Saturday will have a few more rain drops and chilly to cool conditions. A better chance of more widespread, steady rain occurs after lunchtime Sunday.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and chillier. Overnight lows will be in the 30s in the 40s. Passing sprinkles and widely scattered light rain are possible, mainly after midnight toward dawn.

Sunrise is at 7:56 a.m. Saturday

Weekend forecast

Autumn-like weather is with us again for noon. Michigan football game vs. Northwestern in Ann Arbor. The morning will have scattered sprinkles. Then, we’ll have a lull midday.

Saturday afternoon will have additional scattered sprinkles and light rain. Highs will be near 50 and 55 degrees.

Sunday will have sunshine in the morning and mainly gray skies in the afternoon. There is a better chance of rain by 3 p.m. and afterward. It moves in from the south. Lenawee and Monroe counties are wet first.

Then Detroit, Ann Arbor and areas north of Eight Mile Road become wetter by late Sunday afternoon, Sunday evening and Sunday night. It will be chillier again with highs just above 50 degrees.

Next week

Rain continues Monday. It will be gray and chilly with daytime temperatures in the low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday become sunnier and a bit milder. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s Tuesday and in the upper 50s in the 60s Wednesday.

Wednesday night and Thursday have a chance of showers. Thursday, James will be in your 60 degrees.

