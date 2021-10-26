Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 26, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 26, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local weather forecast
Next rain maker later this week
- The next chance for rain returns Thursday night into Friday.
- No severe weather anticipated, and we’re not expecting a lot of rain, but some spots near the Ohio line could see close to an inch of rain.
Weekend update
- There may be a pre-dawn shower early Saturday, aside from that the weekend looks dry, but cool.
- Highs both days this weekend will be in the middle to upper 50s, after starting each day in the middle 40s.
More rain next week
- Another chance for rain returns Tuesday of next week, but long-range models differ on this some.
Staying cool
- Normal high today is 58 degrees, and we’ll be hovering near that through the weekend (Thursday is the exception in the lower 60s), but the middle of next week we may be talking about our first freeze in some spots.