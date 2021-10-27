Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 27, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 27, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local weather forecast
Tracking the next chance for rain
- The next system is developing in the plains today, and moves in Thursday night and Friday.
- No severe weather is anticipated, but Friday night football will be soggy.
Halloween weekend update
- Still looks like a shower or sprinkle is likely Saturday morning, but the rest of the day looks good.
- Tailgaters may run into some rain in East Lansing early on, but the rain should be pulling away before gametime.
- Halloween Sunday looks alright, but it’ll be cool for the trick-or-treaters.
First hard freeze?
- There continues to be some question about the setup next week, and this has a result in not only the chance for rain, but also how cold it will get.
- At this point, it looks like at least some of the area could see a hard freeze Wednesday morning.