Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 27, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Friday night football will be soggy

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 27, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local weather forecast

Tracking the next chance for rain

  • The next system is developing in the plains today, and moves in Thursday night and Friday.
  • No severe weather is anticipated, but Friday night football will be soggy.

Halloween weekend update

  • Still looks like a shower or sprinkle is likely Saturday morning, but the rest of the day looks good.
  • Tailgaters may run into some rain in East Lansing early on, but the rain should be pulling away before gametime.
  • Halloween Sunday looks alright, but it’ll be cool for the trick-or-treaters.

First hard freeze?

  • There continues to be some question about the setup next week, and this has a result in not only the chance for rain, but also how cold it will get.
  • At this point, it looks like at least some of the area could see a hard freeze Wednesday morning.

