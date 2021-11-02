Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 2, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 2, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local weather forecast
Rain/snow mix tapers down this evening
- Scattered rain and flakes are flying this afternoon, but are having little impact.
- These taper down near sunset.
Slight chances continue Wednesday and Thursday
- Both Wednesday and Thursday we can’t rule out more of the same, but the chances are quite a bit smaller.
- With less of a wind tomorrow and Thursday, most/all of this activity should be kept to the west side of the state.
- With that being said, the west zone especially could still see a few drops or flakes the next two days.
Back to the 50s this weekend
- High pressure builds in this weekend and gives way to more sunshine and warmer temperatures.
- We’re in the 50s starting Friday, but we’ll be near 60 next week.
Other headlines
- Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend
- Don’t forget to “fall back” this weekend.
- 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 1 a.m. Sunday.