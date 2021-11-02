47º

Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 2, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 2, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local weather forecast

Rain/snow mix tapers down this evening

  • Scattered rain and flakes are flying this afternoon, but are having little impact.
  • These taper down near sunset.

Slight chances continue Wednesday and Thursday

  • Both Wednesday and Thursday we can’t rule out more of the same, but the chances are quite a bit smaller.
  • With less of a wind tomorrow and Thursday, most/all of this activity should be kept to the west side of the state.
  • With that being said, the west zone especially could still see a few drops or flakes the next two days.

Back to the 50s this weekend

  • High pressure builds in this weekend and gives way to more sunshine and warmer temperatures.
  • We’re in the 50s starting Friday, but we’ll be near 60 next week.

Other headlines

  • Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend
  • Don’t forget to “fall back” this weekend.
  • 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 1 a.m. Sunday.

