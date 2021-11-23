Metro Detroit weather: Bone chilling beginning with Thanksgiving day trouble brewing

We know the cold air is already in place, and a nice widespread clearing early this morning allows our temps to tumble into the upper teens and low 20s.

The winds are lighter, which is nice, but prepare for wind chills in the teens as you head out and about this Tuesday morning here in Metro Detroit. It’s layers or the full warming arsenal if you have to catch a bus, or work outside this morning -- bundle up!

Skies will stay clear so we hold onto the cold past sunrise which means you may want to warm up the car briefly if you parked outside.

Sunrise is at 7:34 a.m.

Bright sunshine all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario today and even that will not help us warm up much from what we saw or felt around here yesterday. Our high temperatures will hit 40 degrees and that keeps us well below average but we will likely surge above average tomorrow and for Thanksgiving. Sunny skies today with more cloud cover on the way for Wednesday but it will stay mostly clear even this evening and most of the overnight again, and that means we’re in for another chilly night.

Sunset is at 5:06 p.m.

Wednesday is a day of increasing clouds as we wake up to temps in the mid 20s around Metro Detroit, so not as chilly as this morning. Highs will head into the upper 40s, and one computer model puts our highs closer to 50 degrees with warming winds picking up S 7-17 gusting to 25mph. High clouds will be advancing ahead of a cold front on the way for Thursday, but no rain around here on Hump Day.

Traveling around the state looks perfectly safe today and tomorrow with the only real problems nationally, out west.

Thanksgiving Day forecast

We will have rain on the way or moving through Thursday morning with temps near 40 degrees early on Thanksgiving. America’s Thanksgiving Parade should not be a washout as computer model data hasn’t completely aligned with rain all morning.

We should get a stretch of rain for a few hours and that may come after the Parade with high temps in the mid 40s as the afternoon winds pick up SW 15 gusting to 20-25mph.

Scattered showers are likely Thursday morning which will impact your travels here and there but it’s just rain and there will be fewer people on the roads. Parade goers will want the umbrella or light rain gear just in case.

Rain may switch to snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning without any accumulation.

A few flurries will stick around Black Friday morning with more cool air returning and a cool breeze keeping the mid 20s early Friday feeling more like the teens. Bundle up shoppers! Friday highs only hit the mid 30s under partly sunny skies and a few flakes.

The weekend looks mostly dry, although the European model throws a quick light snow shower across our area Sunday morning.

We’ll keep you posted. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

