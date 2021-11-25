Metro Detroit weather: Wet Thanksgiving -- here’s what to expect

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit on Nov. 25, 2021. For more: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Rain is not the way we want to beginning this Thanksgiving around Metro Detroit, but we have no choice or say in the matter.

Please drive carefully as rain will continue on and off early this morning with a few more steady rain showers moving in as temps stay in the low 40s. America’s Thanksgiving Parade will be a little on the wet side and some of the heavier showers will be on top of us between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., and then lighter showers that will taper off before the parade ends.

Sunrise is at 7:36 a.m.

Thanksgiving morning rain will give way to dryer conditions this afternoon and highs in the mid to maybe upper 40s and becoming breezy. Again, the winds won’t pick up until the parade is over and this is with a cold front bringing cooler air for the weekend.

Although conditions improve this afternoon, a few scattered and light rain and snow showers are possible through 5-6pm. Don’t expect much in the way of moisture but the winds will pick up WSW 5-15 gusting 20-25mph.

Ad

Sunset is at 5:04 p.m.

Cooler air will be in place for Black Friday shoppers around Metro Detroit as we awake to temps in the mid 20s with a pesky breeze meaning, bundle up if you plan on waiting in lines outdoors or if you plan to be out shopping all day.

Highs will hit the mid 30s under partly sunny skies with winds W 10-17 gusting 20-25mph and that wind may bring a few lake effect flakes and flurries -- nothing big.

Saturday will be cool for the big game in Ann Arbor or whatever you have planned. Sky conditions will be nice with a mix of clouds and sun and dry but temps in the low 20s early to mid 30s and lighter winds.

Snow is on the way Sunday and we could even get a light accumulation in spots. Plan on slick and dangerous travel conditions around Metro Detroit on Sunday as the snow will be around for most of the day. With temps in the mid 30s, we cannot rule out some rain mixing in both Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned!

Ad

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android