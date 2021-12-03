Metro Detroit weather: How much snow, rain should we expect Friday?

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Snow and rain showers remain possible through midday. Showers become more scattered and leave Friday afternoon, and it will be chilly. The night will be colder. It remains chilly with sunshine for the first half of our weekend. Showers return for the second half with higher afternoon temperatures.

Friday

The first snowflakes and some raindrops began to fall just after the beginning of morning rush-hour, and will continue to fall through mid-day.

The afternoon will be slippery, with rain and snow showers becoming more scattered and leaving. It will be chilly, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Any snow accumulations will be 1 inch or less.

Friday’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Fewer snowflakes and raindrops will fall Friday evening. It does get colder, with temperatures in the low 30s.

Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and colder. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Sunny, then wet

Saturday will be partly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy across Metro Detroit, with a new round of precipitation moving into the region.

There is a chance of precipitation arriving early enough for snow and freezing rain to be possibilities in the morning. By lunchtime and the afternoon, temperatures will be way above freezing -- in the 40s -- and just chilly rain is possible.

Even colder next week

Once the wet and slippery weather is gone, Monday and Tuesday will become much colder. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the 20s, and daytime temperatures will only be in the mid-30s each day.

There’s a chance of snow showers and a wintry mix on Tuesday and Wednesday.

