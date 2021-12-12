Metro Detroit weather: Calmer, clearer, colder Saturday night

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night.

Wind speeds and gusts decrease Saturday night as it becomes chillier. If generators are being used, they must be outdoors and far away from houses or buildings.

Families using candles for light or fireplaces for heat must extinguish all flames before going to bed. Also, ovens must never be used to stay warm.

Saturday night will be colder and breezy. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Sunrise is at 7:53 a.m.

Sunday will be sunny and seasonably chilly. Wind speeds will be much lower as afternoon temperatures reach the low 40s.

Next week

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool. Daytime temps will be a bit higher, near 45 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be milder, with a chance of rain showers. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

