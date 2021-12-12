Metro Detroit weather: Chilly and dry under fair skies Sunday evening

Unseasonably warmer temps are on the way to the area later this week.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening.

We continue to have calm weather Sunday evening, overnight and early this week.

Without resting on our laurels, Detroiters must remain safe, especially with so many power outages. Remember to stay far away from any downed wires and report them to the proper authorities and power companies. Keep generators far away from buildings and extinguish any flames used for heat.

It will be chilly Sunday night, but temperatures remain above average at night and during the day most of this week.

Sunday evening will be fair and chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Skies will be mainly clear Sunday night, and it remains chilly. Overnight lows will be above average, too, in the lower mid-30s.

This week

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid- and upper 40s for afternoon recess and after-school activities.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool. Decent temperatures reach the mid-40s.

Temperature shoot up again Wednesday and Thursday as a warm front and rain showers come into play. Highs will be near 60 degrees Wednesday, with increasing clouds after morning sunshine.

Showers develop Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday’s temperatures will vary between the 30s and 50s.

Friday and Saturday become chilly again, with increasing sunshine. Highs will be in the low 40s on Friday and in the mid- and upper 30s on Saturday.

