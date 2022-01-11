Metro Detroit weather: Subzero wind chills Monday night and Tuesday morning

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

We continue to experience polar-like conditions tonight and tomorrow morning. Air from the Arctic Circle is still here. Detroiters will have to bundle up through tomorrow afternoon. It will not be as cold with temps back above average by mid-week. There is a brief chance of snow midweek and a better chance of more snowflakes for the holiday weekend.

Tonight

Bring your pets indoors before going to bed Monday night. Overnight lows will be between -5 and 5 degrees. Wind chills will be as low as -15 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy to fair.

Rest of week

Tuesday will be frigid in the morning and not as cold in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny, as the mercury rises to the mid-20s, which will be at least 5 degrees lower than average.

Wednesday will be cloudier, with temperatures way above average by about 5 degrees. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Wednesday night has a chance of scattered snow showers, mainly north of 8 Mile Road and closer to M-59/Hall Road into the Thumb.

Thursday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. Afternoon temps will be in the low 30s.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun and cold. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Holiday weekend weather

Scattered snow showers are possible Friday night and Saturday. Saturday will be colder and cloudier, with highs in the upper 20s.

Sunday has a better chance of more persistent snow showers, with highs in the mid-20s.

