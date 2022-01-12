Metro Detroit weather: Temps expected to rise tonight as arctic air slowly exits SE Michigan

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday night, Motown.

Arctic air is slowly leaving Detroit and Southeast Michigan, and that means temperatures rise (they don’t fall) tonight. It remains dry overnight and most of tomorrow. There is a chance of a little snow tomorrow evening.

A more southerly wind will keep temperatures in the middle 20s Tuesday night. After midnight some neighborhoods will experience rising temperatures to the 20s and low 30s by dawn.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be partly the mostly cloudy with higher temperatures. We can shed a layer of clothing or two with temperatures above average; in the middle and upper 30s.

A disturbance from the north will increase our clouds Wednesday evening and Wednesday night and give us a chance of snow showers. Most of Southeast Michigan will receive a trace to 2 inches of fresh snow by dawn, Thursday. Area south of 8 mile will receive an inch or less areas north of 8 mile but south of M 59 will receive around an inch to an inch and a half. North of M 59, neighborhoods will receive 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Rest of week

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower middle 30s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and a bit colder. Highs will be near 30°F.

Holiday weekend weather

Saturday and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend will have a chance of snow showers. Each day will have afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 20s and nighttime lows in the teens. The greater chance of snow will be on Sunday and Monday, the holiday, itself.

