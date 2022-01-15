Metro Detroit weather: Fair skies with frigid conditions Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Skies remain mainly clear as the sunsets. Temperatures drop and the wind will remain light. Wind chills will be close to the temperatures, but it’s teeth-chattering no matter how you look at it. Tonight becomes more frigid. Tomorrow will have sunshine and higher temps. We’ll still need our coats but can shed a layer or two. There’s a small chance of snow late Sunday night, and it’s gone in time for the holiday, Monday.

Fair skies will allow heat to escape to space Saturday evening and temperatures dip to the low teens. Remember to bring pets back in doors and make sure everyone has plenty of blankets to sleep under before turning in.

Saturday night will be clear and frigid. Overnight lows will be in the upper single digits in the city and in the low single digits or just below zero in surrounding neighborhoods.

Sunday will be sunny and cold. Highs will be near 30 degrees, which is at least ten degrees higher than Saturday. Coats, hats, scarves and gloves will still be needed to stay warm.

Scattered snow showers brush through Detroit and Southeast Michigan Sunday night, after midnight. This will be followed by cloudy skies.

Welcome to MLK Day, Monday. It will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will be just above 30 degrees, near the freezing mark. Most roads become dry for people to travel to and from area ceremonies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Each afternoon will have temperatures near 35 degrees.

After weak cold front with a few flurries Wednesday night, it becomes colder again Thursday and Friday. It will be partly sunny with daytime temperatures in the middle 20s and nighttime/early morning temps in the single digits and low teens.

